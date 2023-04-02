All you need to know about India’s new foreign trade policy

Under the Foreign Trade Development and Regulation Act, 1992, the government is required to formulate, implement and monitor trade policies to boost exports, facilitate imports and maintain a favourable balance of payments. The first five-year export-import (EXIM) policy of 1992 and the second in 1997-2002 aimed to remove many of the post-independence trade protectionist measures and promote India’s integration with the global economy. In 2004, the EXIM Policy was renamed FTP to adopt a comprehensive approach to India’s foreign trade. Later, FTPs were issued for 2009-14 and 2015-20.