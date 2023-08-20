‘Need incentives for R&D on battery tech’

The report on battery manufacturing and its ecosystem, released by CII, suggested that incentives be given from a dedicated fund for the development of the battery technology ecosystem.

NEW DELHI :The government should give incentives for research and development projects on advanced battery technology, said a CII report on Sunday.

The report on battery manufacturing and its ecosystem released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), suggested that incentives be given from a dedicated fund for the development of the battery technology ecosystem.

"The government may consider providing incentives for R&D programmes focused on advanced battery technology research in the central research agencies and academic institutions across the country," it said.

CII also suggested that the cost-differential between the advanced battery technology vehicles and conventional vehicles should be bridged by government incentives, which would help cut the cost of ownership of high-performance advanced vehicles and give a push to the segment.

Vipin Sondhi, Chairperson, CII National Committee on Future Mobility (2022-23) said: “Challenges include building domestic supply chain capabilities to make the electric vehicles more affordable, establishing charging networks to mitigate range anxiety in consumers and creating a talent pool that can participate in the enormous task of developing innovative technologies and manufacturing infrastructure that are relevant to our unique needs.“

The former CEO & MD, Ashok Leyland and JCB, said stakeholders in the battery value chain are working to come up with innovations to offer longer driving range, faster charging and improving safety of the vehicle and at the same time reducing the cost of buying an EV.

Along with the Centre, state governments too should include supporting vehicles with advanced battery technologies in their industrial poliies and accord it the status of a thrust or focus sector.

A production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells to support manufacturing of 50 GWh of lithium ion batteries is already underway. Another scheme to support R&D of niche batteries with new technologies and chemistries is also being prepared.

Emphasizing the need for collection of battery waste and battery recycling, industry body suggested suggested development of national level battery collection schemes on a public private partnership model to ensure batteries are channelized from all jurisdictions to certified refurbishing and recycling facilities.

It estimated that 72 - 81 GWh of waste batteries (447,000 – 517,000 tonne) would reach recycling firms during 2022-2030. While consumer electronics are likely to be the major source of waste batteries, electric vehicles would be the dominant source with effect from 2030.

A Niti Aayog report released last year had also suggested policy support for recycling and reuse of batteries. The Niti report said that disposal of batteries in landfills should be made illegal so that batteries can undergo proper disposal through recyclers and a separate collection agency should be established to help in streamlining both the collection and the recycling of batteries.

"There should be provision of a separate licence for handling lithium ion batteries separate from electronic waste to reduce the minimum requirement for entry in recycling," it had said.