The finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to put in place a mechanism to monitor cases where they might need to file individual insolvency petitions against personal guarantors.

In a notification on 26 August, a copy of which has been seen by Mint, the department of financial services (DFS) said that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority for Insolvency Resolution Process for Personal Guarantors to Corporate Debtors) Rules, 2019, already empowers creditors to file insolvency application against personal guarantors to corporate debtors.

“In this connection, banks may consider putting in place a mechanism for monitoring the cases which may require initiation of individual insolvency process before NCLT against personal guarantors to corporate debtors," the notification said, adding that banks may also consider setting up information technology (IT) systems to collate data regarding personal guarantors in all such cases for the requisite follow up and consequential action.

This directive comes months after State Bank of India (SBI) approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate a similar case against Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. The case pertains to Ambani guaranteeing loans of ₹1,200 crore for Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), which later turned non-performing.

The Mumbai bench of the bankruptcy tribunal had, on 20 August, appointed a resolution professional to look into State Bank of India’s (SBI) application. Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Thursday stayed bankruptcy proceedings against Ambani.

Under the current rules, after an application is filed for individual bankruptcy, the NCLT appoints a resolution professional (RP). The RP is responsible for preparing a report with respect to the default position of the personal guarantor recommending admission or rejection of the application. Based on the report, the tribunal may either admit or reject the application.

Since the notification of the empowering provisions came into effect in December last year, lenders have been looking to pursue action against personal guarantors alongside proceedings against corporate defaulters.

According to experts, this directive from the finance ministry could nudge public sector banks to consider this course of action more proactively.

"The corporate insolvency resolution process commenced against corporate debtors have either yielded a resolution or resulted into liquidation of such corporate debtors. In most cases there has always been a gap between the amounts recovered by the lenders and the amounts owed to them by the corporate debtor," said Ajay Shaw, partner, DSK Legal.

According to Shaw, in order to cover the gap, lenders are always faced with the dilemma of enforcing the guarantees (personal and corporate) provided by third parties for the benefit of the corporate debtor against whom insolvency proceeding has commenced and the timing of such enforcement.

This advisory, Shaw said, would make sense for personal guarantors to attempt a compromise with the lenders either under the repayment plan or by way of a one-time settlement.

