‘Centre will step in if traders hoard pulses and prices rise’1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Prices of pulses, especially tur, started declining after the department of consumer affairs on 27 March formed a committee to monitor tur stocks held by importers, millers, stockists and traders in coordination with state governments.
New Delhi: The government expects traders in pulses and other key food items to refrain from any behaviour that could lead to an artificial market scarcity and stoke fears of shortage, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, warning of strong government intervention if markets do not behave.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×