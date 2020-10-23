Government warns Twitter for showing Leh as part of China

“This morning, I was live on Twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location that we had put of the war memorial, came up as part of Jammu and Kashmir and People’s Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them, but nothing happened, except anger from people of India…I don’t know why it is happening, but it is my duty to inform you about it," Gokhale said.