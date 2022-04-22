Government widens scope of income tax return filing

This new set of requirements widens the scope of tax return filing obligation where income is below the basic exemption limit. The new conditions are notified under a provision in the Income Tax Act which allows the government to specify in rules the cases where return filing requirement can be mandated. The Act already insists on return filing by individuals in a few cases even if their income is below the basic exemption threshold. These are people who have deposited ₹1 crore in a current account with a bank, have spent ₹200,000 on foreign travel or have spent more than ₹100,000 on electricity consumption.