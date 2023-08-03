Govt to continue FAME subsidy, plans payment security mechanism for EVs: PMO advisor1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Kapoor emphasized the importance of finding ways to bring down the price of EVs, as government subsidies cannot be permanent
New Delhi: The government is committed to driving the adoption of electric vehicles and will continue with the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) subsidy to bridge the price difference in EVs, said Tarun Kapoor, adviser, Prime Minister’s Office, said on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×