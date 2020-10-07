Government will provide fiscal stimulus at an appropriate time: Sanjeev Sanyal

As the economy is about to be fully unlocked from the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the government is willing to consider providing a demand push through higher investment in infrastructure apart from providing safety nets to the vulnerables, principal economic adviser in the finance ministry Sanjeev Sanyal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 115th annual session of industry lobby PHDCCI, Sanyal said the government recognizes the need for providing further stimulus to the economy at some point of time as may be appropriate. “So wherever appropriate we will provide support. As we take our foot off the break, we will then be in a position to press the accelerator again because then when you do some spending or take measures, that feeds through to demand. If we had tried to reinflate consumption in April, May or June, that it would have been entirely waste of resources simply because of the reasons that we ourselves had locked down all the avenues for spending. As we open things up, clearly we are in a better position to do so," he added.

Sanyal said that India’s conservative approach to demand push from the very beginning has been deliberate unlike many countries which may have gone for very large upfront demand creation packages. “Our view right through from the beginning was that our demand management approach during the lockdown was going to basically focus on creating a safety net both for the vulnerable sections of the society and for vulnerable sections of the business sector. There was no point pressing on the accelerator when we have got our foot firmly on the break," he said.

With the Union government tilting more towards providing guarantees and liquidity support to ailing industries, its fiscal support so far is considered one of the lowest among large economies.

“We are in the phase of opening up the economy entirely this month. As we open things up, we have seen those sectors which we have opened up to some extent come back alive. We have seen that in the manufacturing sector whether it is car sales or power consumption, freight movement on the railways. Presumably, the services sector will also come back which is in the lockdown," Sanyal said.

Sanyal sees scope and willingness for action both on monetary side as well as fiscal side. Though the present government is a “fiscally conservative" one and believes in sticking to fiscal trajectory, Sanyal saidthere is recognition that this may be a special year where it may have to make some special arrangements for spending to provide a safety net. “Our debt to GDP ratio is much lower than of many countries. So there is a case for allowing that to go up for doing things that will reflate demand," he added.

However, Sanyal said government is not going to go out there and spend blindly. “We will be very careful about what we spend on and a very important part consequently is creating assets as a result of the spending. Infrastructure build up is an important part of demand reflation effort. So be sure whatever resources are budgeted for or extra resources are already needed, those will be made available to getting infrastructure going again. We intend to invest in demand revival efforts," he added.

