Government will provide fiscal stimulus at an appropriate time: Sanjeev Sanyal

Speaking at the 115th annual session of industry lobby PHDCCI, Sanyal said the government recognizes the need for providing further stimulus to the economy at some point of time as may be appropriate. “So wherever appropriate we will provide support. As we take our foot off the break, we will then be in a position to press the accelerator again because then when you do some spending or take measures, that feeds through to demand. If we had tried to reinflate consumption in April, May or June, that it would have been entirely waste of resources simply because of the reasons that we ourselves had locked down all the avenues for spending. As we open things up, clearly we are in a better position to do so," he added.