Government will soon save ₹1,500 crore rent annually. Here's why

The Centre is set to save ₹1,500 crore in rent annually as multiple government departments will move to a new location soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event at Kartavya Path hours after inaugurating Kartavya Bhavan, the first of the 10 upcoming state-of-the-art Common Central Secretariat buildings, PM Modi said that the government will rejuvenate infrastructure across the country.

The Kartavya Bhavan will be the first to break away from the old British-era buildings, from where most government administrative offices function.

How will Centre save ₹ 1,500 crore? Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Kartavya Bhavan embodies the resolve to fulfil the nation's dreams, adding that the central government will save ₹1,500 cr rent annually after construction of 10 buildings of Common Central Secretariat.

Which departments will the Kartavya Bhavan host? The Kartavya Bhavan will host seven government departments in its building.

These include the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

The 10 CCS buildings will house all the departments of the government, according to the Centre's plans.

The plinth area of the Kartavya Bhavan-03 is 1.5 lakh square metres with a basement area of 40,000 square metres. Its parking lot can accommodate 600 cars.

The HUA ministry said the Kartavya Bhavan-03 has a creche, a yoga room, a medical room, a cafe, a kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

It has 24 main conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 45 people, 26 small conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 25 people, 67 meeting rooms, and 27 lifts.

Centre's plans The government has plans to construct 10 buildings as part of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.