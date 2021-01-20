OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government withdraws plea in SC against farmers' tractor rally on Jan 26
A farmer rests during a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo (REUTERS)
A farmer rests during a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo (REUTERS)

Government withdraws plea in SC against farmers' tractor rally on Jan 26

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 01:30 PM IST PTI

The Centre withdrew the plea filed through Delhi Police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day

The Centre Wednesday withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally on January 26 by farmers protesting against the new farms laws after the Supreme Court said "it is a police matter".

The police has the "authority" to deal with the issue pertaining to the proposed tractor march in Delhi on the Republic Day, said a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Donald Trump

Trump pardons Bannon, Lil Wayne, Broidy, but not himself

5 min read . 02:40 PM IST
Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field: PM Modi to Morrison

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
The copy of Guidelines for Gold Assaying and Hallmarking Centres were uploaded on CPCB website.

Gold hallmarking: NGT asks state pollution control boards to follow CPCB norms

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
Report of samples of taken from two poultry farms at Dera Bassi in Mohali are still awaited.

Punjab reports first bird flu case as dead goose test positive

1 min read . 02:04 PM IST

"We have told you that we will not issue any direction. It is a police matter. We will allow you to withdraw. You are the authority and you have to deal with it. You have the powers to pass orders, you do it. It is not for the court to pass orders..," the bench said in the hearing conducted via video conferencing.

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

After the observation of the apex court, the Centre withdrew the plea filed through Delhi Police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day.

The hearing in the matter is still continuing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout