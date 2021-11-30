Government yet to take a view on regulating crypto advertisements: Sitharaman

Answering a question by Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta that a ban on cryptocurrency may not be proper since the technology is still evolving, Sitharaman said, “Keeping the propriety of the house, particularly since the house is in session and the fact that there is a bill being proposed sooner rather than later, any answer I would give now will preempt the discussion when the government comes with the bill with all its nuances."