Government builds capacity to conduct 5 lakh consultations under NHDM

This ID allows people to keep a track of their health data and share it only with verified doctors or healthcare providers when needed, after an informed consent, the government claims. There’s also a voluntarily opt-out option, wherein users using it can erase their data anytime. The government believes that the health IDs can be used to create safer and efficient digital health records. Users may also choose to link their health ID with their family members, new born child and keep a track of vaccination, the NHA said. The government has also assured that all necessary data privacy measures will be put in place to safeguard the confidentiality of sensitive health-related information of individuals under the NDHM.