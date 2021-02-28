Khadi and Village Industry Commission ’s (KVIC) e-portal, which was launched 8 months ago, has registered a gross turnover of over ₹1.12 crore. The portal was launched on 7th July 2020 in view of the new limitations posed by a nation dealing with a pandemic.

According to a Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises release, Khadi e-portal has delivered orders to over 10,000 customers out of the 65,000 people who visited the e-portal to date. KVIC has also delivered more than 1 lakh articles/commodities to these customers. During this period, the average online purchase has been recorded at ₹11,000 per customer which is an indication of Khadi’s ever-growing popularity and the diversity of its product range to suit all segments of buyers.

Union Minister for MSMEs, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari S said that this provided a wide marketing platform for various Khadi and village industry products to a larger population. He said E-marketing of Khadi is proving to be a game-changer. Gadkari said the effort should be to reach a turnover of ₹200 crore per year.

The release claims that KVIC has developed the e-portal in-house without spending a single rupee on web-developing. Unlike other online portals, KVIC takes care of all logistics and infrastructure support like cataloguing, product photoshoot, maintaining online inventory and packaging and transportation of goods to the customers’ doorsteps.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, all expenses incurred on operating the Khadi e-portal are borne by KVIC. While in the case of other e-commerce sites, product cataloguing, packaging and dispatch are the responsibility of the respective sellers; KVIC has a policy that the Khadi institutions and PMEGP units are exempted from any such financial and logistical burden.

Saxena said, this saves them a lot of money and, therefore, Khadi’s e-portal is a unique platform for lakhs of Khadi artisans. He added that Khadi’s e-portal has given a big push to Swadeshi. He said that while this has provided artisans an additional platform to sell their goods, it has also displayed people’s love for Khadi and their resolve to make India Aatmanirbhar.

Khadi’s online sale that started with just Khadi Face Masks during the Covid-19 lockdown, has evolved into a more wholesome e-market platform with nearly 800 products. The product range includes hand-spun and hand-woven fine fabric like Muslin, Silk, Denim and Cotton, Unisex VicharVastra, trendy Modi Kurta & Jackets, Khadi’s Signature Wrist Watch, a variety of honey, Herbal and Green Tea, Herbal Medicines and Soaps, Papad, Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil, cow dung/cow urine soaps and a range of herbal cosmetics among many others.

A number of products like Khadi fabric footwear, KhadiPrakritik Paint from cow dung and the just-revived Heritage Monpa Handmade Paper are also being sold online. The product range is priced from ₹50 to ₹5000.

KVIC has received online orders from all 31 states and union territories which includes Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir among others.

