Government's Khadi e-portal registers turnover of 1.12 crore in 8 months

According to a Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises release, Khadi e-portal has delivered orders to over 10,000 customers out of the 65,000 people who visited the e-portal to date. KVIC has also delivered more than 1 lakh articles/commodities to these customers. During this period, the average online purchase has been recorded at ₹11,000 per customer which is an indication of Khadi’s ever-growing popularity and the diversity of its product range to suit all segments of buyers.

