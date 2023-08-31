Govt calls special Parliament session on 18-22 September2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:00 PM IST
The agenda will be finalized after the end of the 8-10 September G-20 Leaders Summit, government officials familiar with the matter said.
NEW DELHI : Politicians, pundits and commentators went into a tizzy on Thursday after the government announced a special session of Parliament from 18-22 September. Speculation ranged from a Uniform Civil Code legislation and a bill synchronising national and state elections, to legislation reserving seats for women in legislatures and a celebration of moon-landing and G20 presidency in the new Parliament building.