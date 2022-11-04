Government's SRI Fund commits 5,000 crore

MUMBAI: Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, a ₹10,000 crore fund launched by the Indian government, on Friday said that it has committed over 50% of its corpus in a year since its launch. Having begun operations in October last year, the Fund has so far committed more than ₹5,000 crore to 38 daughter funds for investment in MSMEs, it said in a statement.

