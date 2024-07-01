Governor Ananda Bose seeks report from Mamata Banerjee in Bengal couple viral video case

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flogging of a couple in public in Uttar Dinajpur district's Chopra in connection with the couple's viral video case, said officials.

“The governor is shocked by the incident, which was caught in a video, and called it barbarous. He condemned the incident and has sought an immediate report from CM Banerjee,” the official told PTI.

A West Bengal man allegedly beat a couple engaged in an illicit relationship with a bamboo stick in Uttar Dinajpur district following a decision of a kangaroo court. The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media platforms.

Police registered a case against a local TMC leader of Chopra — Tajmul alias JCB — who reportedly performed the brutal assault on the couple. The accused was arrested, the official said on Sunday.

The viral video depicted the accused assaulting a woman who winced in pain while a crowd looked on. He was shown dragging her by the hair and kicking her. Additionally, the accused was seen beating a man with a stick.

“Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD. The fact is, police have promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady," said the Islampur Police District.

The cops informed that the victim's couple has been provided with police security, and the probe has begun in this case. Earlier in the day, Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K watched the video and registered a case after verification.