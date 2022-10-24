Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Governor Arif Mohammad Khan working for RSS, has no authority to asks VCs to resign: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan working for RSS, has no authority to asks VCs to resign: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

2 min read . 01:55 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI File Photo)

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has no authority to seek resignations of VCs, Kerala CM inarayi Vijayan has said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, On October 24, slammed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for asking the vice chancellors of nine state universities to quit. The governor, according to Vijayan, lacks such authority and is acting in defiance of both the Constitution and the fundamental principles of democracy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, On October 24, slammed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for asking the vice chancellors of nine state universities to quit. The governor, according to Vijayan, lacks such authority and is acting in defiance of both the Constitution and the fundamental principles of democracy.

Khan requested the resignation of the vice chancellors of nine universities in the state on October 23, citing a recent Supreme Court decision that invalidated the appointment of the VC of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in this city for violating University Grants Commission rules.

Khan requested the resignation of the vice chancellors of nine universities in the state on October 23, citing a recent Supreme Court decision that invalidated the appointment of the VC of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in this city for violating University Grants Commission rules.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, had also issued directions for the resignations to reach him by 11.30 am on October 24.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, had also issued directions for the resignations to reach him by 11.30 am on October 24.

Vijayan said that the Governor's action infringed on both the autonomy of universities and the authority of a democratically elected government. A day after Khan sparked a political uproar by demanding the resignation of the vice chancellors of nine state institutions, Vijayan criticised the unusual action and accused Khan of "waging war" with the aim of "destroying" the state's universities.

Vijayan said that the Governor's action infringed on both the autonomy of universities and the authority of a democratically elected government. A day after Khan sparked a political uproar by demanding the resignation of the vice chancellors of nine state institutions, Vijayan criticised the unusual action and accused Khan of "waging war" with the aim of "destroying" the state's universities.

Also Read: Congress slams Kerala for inviting Amit Shah to watch boat race named after Jawaharlal Nehru

Also Read: Congress slams Kerala for inviting Amit Shah to watch boat race named after Jawaharlal Nehru

According to the chief minister, the governor appointed the vice chancellors of these nine universities. If such selections were made improperly, the governor bears the principal responsibility. The chancellor is also not authorised to request that the vice chancellors quit, he said.

According to the chief minister, the governor appointed the vice chancellors of these nine universities. If such selections were made improperly, the governor bears the principal responsibility. The chancellor is also not authorised to request that the vice chancellors quit, he said.

As a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) tool, Arif Mohammad Khan, is misusing his authority to try to sabotage the operation of the state's universities - according to Vijayan.

As a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) tool, Arif Mohammad Khan, is misusing his authority to try to sabotage the operation of the state's universities - according to Vijayan.

Also Read: More contagious new COVID variant: After Kerala, Maharashtra issues fresh alerts

Also Read: More contagious new COVID variant: After Kerala, Maharashtra issues fresh alerts

"Governor is misusing the Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It is undemocratic and encroachment on the powers of the Vice Chancellors. The Governor's post is not to move against the government but to uphold the Constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS," Vijayan said.

"Governor is misusing the Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It is undemocratic and encroachment on the powers of the Vice Chancellors. The Governor's post is not to move against the government but to uphold the Constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS," Vijayan said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP