Governor says panel's views on bank licences not to be read as RBI's

Mumbai: After a Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) panel’s recommendation to allow large industrial houses into banking came in for criticism, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the committee’s views should not be misconstrued as the central bank’s views.

“Let me say very clearly that it is a report by an internal working group of RBI. It should not be seen as RBI’s point of view or decision and that has to be clearly understood," said Das.

The internal working group, he said, had two external members who are also members of the RBI central board and the internal working group has acted independently and they have had their independent deliberations.

“They have given a certain point of view. RBI has not taken any decision on these issues so far," he said, adding that the regulator’s approach is consultative.

The report of the internal working group is now in the public domain and after getting comments from various stakeholders, RBI will examine the whole matter and take a considered decision, said Das.

The working group recommended giving banking licences to large industrial houses. The panel has also suggested that large non-bank lenders with asset sizes of more than ₹50,000 crore, including those owned by corporates, should be considered for conversion into banks, provided they have completed 10 years of operation.

Last week, experts including former governor Raghuram Rajan had warned against such a move. “Why now? Have we learnt something that allows us to override all the prior cautions on allowing industrial houses into banking? We would argue no. Indeed, to the contrary, it is even more important today to stick to the tried and tested limits on corporate involvement in banking," said a LinkedIn post by Rajan and former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya.

They had said that since industrial houses need financing, they can get it easily, with no questions asked, if they have an in-house bank. The history of such connected lending is invariably disastrous, they had said, wondering how a bank can make good loans when it is owned by the borrower.

“Even an independent committed regulator, with all the information in the world, finds it difficult to be in every nook and corner of the financial system to stop poor lending. Information on loan performance is rarely timely or accurate. Yes Bank managed to conceal its weak exposures for considerable periods," the post had pointed out.

The former top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials had said another reason to prohibit corporate entry into banking is that it will worsen the concentration of economic (and political) power in certain business houses.

That apart, S&P Global Ratings has also said in a note on 23 November that it is sceptical of allowing corporate ownership in banks given India's weak corporate governance amid large corporate defaults over the past few years.

“Corporate ownership of banks raises the risk of intergroup lending, diversion of funds, and reputational exposure. Also, the risk of contagion from corporate defaults to the financial sector increases significantly," S&P had said.

