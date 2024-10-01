Govinda health update: Doctors remove bullet from leg, actor says ‘with the blessings of my fans…’ — What we know

Bollywood actor Govinda, who suffered a leg injury after his revolver accidentally went off on Tuesday morning, informed his fans that the bullet has been removed, and he is doing better.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also contacted the actor to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy and complete recovery.

What actually happened? Govinda was scheduled to leave his Mumbai residence on Tuesday morning to catch a flight to Kolkata for a show. Before leaving home, around 4.45 am, the actor was inspecting his licensed revolver when its trigger was accidentally pressed, and the gun went off. The bullet hit his leg.

Later, the actor, who is also a member of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was rushed to Criti Care Hospital near his Juhu home for treatment.

Also Read | Govinda shot in leg, Shiv Sena leader admitted to Mumbai hospital

Bullet removed In an audio statement, the 60-year-old actor informed his fans that he was doing better.

“With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed,” PTI quoted the actor as saying.

He also thanked the doctor. “I thank all of you for your prayers,” the ‘Hero No 1’ actor said.

Also Read | Govinda forgets name of Shiv Sena candidate he went to campaign for

Probe underway Mumbai Police said no one had lodged a complaint in this matter, and an investigation had begun.

Eknath Shinde wishes a speedy recovery Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed hospital authorities to ensure that Govinda received the best possible care during his recovery and called the actor to inquire about his health.

“Govinda and his family have been assured of all necessary help during this difficult time. Our best wishes and prayers are with them and their loved ones. Govinda is a popular and respected personality in Indian cinema. He has made millions happy with his acting. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the CMO statement.

Govinda's entry into politics Nearly two decades after his abrupt exit from active politics, Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, re-entered politics and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024.