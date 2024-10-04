Govinda makes first appearance after accidentally shooting himself, urges not to link incident to something else

Four days after renowned Bollywood actor Govinda was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off, he was discharged from a hospital on Friday, reported PTI.

Govinda, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, underwent a surgery on Tuesday. He was brought out of the hospital on a wheelchair by his family members and was wearing a cast on his left leg.

Accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, Govinda greeted media persons and fans with folded hands.

"When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious… Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," PTI quoted Govinda as saying.

"I thank members of the press, the authorities and my fans who love me and whose wishes kept me safe, I thank them all," he added.

Earlier, his wife Sunita Ahuja told reporters that Govinda has been advised to rest for at least six weeks.

"He will be discharged today. I will bring him here but he will have difficulty to stand... He is fine and will start dancing again in a few days. Everyone has prayed for him and we have the blessings of Mata rani," she said.

"At home, the doctor has told him to remain on bed rest for six weeks. So, we will not allow many people because he could get infected. So, he needs to rest," she added.

What happened with Govinda? Known for films such as "Love 86", "Swarg", "Dulhe Raja", and "Partner", Govinda was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport.

Both local police and the Mumbai crime branch have initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

No complaint has been lodged in the matter so far, police said.

The bullet hit him below his left knee, and he had got 8-10 stitches, said Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident.