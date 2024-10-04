Govinda makes first appearance after accidentally shooting himself, urges not to link incident to something else

  • Govinda was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Actor Govinda speaks to the media after being discharged from a hospital, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Actor Govinda speaks to the media after being discharged from a hospital, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Four days after renowned Bollywood actor Govinda was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off, he was discharged from a hospital on Friday, reported PTI.

Govinda, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, underwent a surgery on Tuesday. He was brought out of the hospital on a wheelchair by his family members and was wearing a cast on his left leg.

Also Read | Govinda shot in leg: Shiv Sena leader says bullet has been...

Accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, Govinda greeted media persons and fans with folded hands.

"When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious… Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," PTI quoted Govinda as saying.

"I thank members of the press, the authorities and my fans who love me and whose wishes kept me safe, I thank them all," he added.

Also Read | Govinda forgets name of Shiv Sena candidate he went to campaign for

Earlier, his wife Sunita Ahuja told reporters that Govinda has been advised to rest for at least six weeks.

"He will be discharged today. I will bring him here but he will have difficulty to stand... He is fine and will start dancing again in a few days. Everyone has prayed for him and we have the blessings of Mata rani," she said.

"At home, the doctor has told him to remain on bed rest for six weeks. So, we will not allow many people because he could get infected. So, he needs to rest," she added.

What happened with Govinda?

Known for films such as "Love 86", "Swarg", "Dulhe Raja", and "Partner", Govinda was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport.

Both local police and the Mumbai crime branch have initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

Also Read | Govinda health update: Doctors remove bullet , actor says ‘with the blessings…’

No complaint has been lodged in the matter so far, police said.

The bullet hit him below his left knee, and he had got 8-10 stitches, said Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident.

With agency inputs.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGovinda makes first appearance after accidentally shooting himself, urges not to link incident to something else

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.