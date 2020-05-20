Home > News > India > Govinda Rajulu Chintala appointed Nabard chairman

New Delhi: The government has appointed Govinda Rajulu Chintala as chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, an official communication said. Chintala is currently chief general manager at Nabard.

The appointments committee of the union cabinet cleared Chintala’s appointment for two years till his superannuation in July 2022. It also cleared the appointment of Shaji KV, currently general manager at Canara Bank, as deputy managing director at Nabard for five years.

The cabinet committee also cleared the appointment of Nabard chief general manager P.V.S. Suryakumar as deputy managing director till his superannuation in July 2023.

The tenure of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary in the AYUSH ministry, has been extended on a contract basis for two years, said a separate official statement.

