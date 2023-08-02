Govinda deactivated his social media account on Wednesday evening after a post on the recent Gurugram violence incurred the fury of trolls. The popular actor had shared a post on Twitter (now X) - purportedly about Muslim shops being looted in the city - and sparked instant debate in the comment section. The post was quickly deleted as furious netizens lashed out and the actor eventually quit the microblogging platform - at least for the moment.

“What have we come down to? Shame on the people who call themselves Hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye, hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi!" the actor had tweeted in response to a video clip.

The video in question showed a violent mob looting coolers and other items from shops after setting them ablaze.

According to reports he had also ‘liked’ another post that linked the ruling BJP to the 'burning' situations in Manipur, Kashmir and Haryana.