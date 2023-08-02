Govinda deactivated his social media account on Wednesday evening after a post on the recent Gurugram violence incurred the fury of trolls. The popular actor had shared a post on Twitter (now X) - purportedly about Muslim shops being looted in the city - and sparked instant debate in the comment section. The post was quickly deleted as furious netizens lashed out and the actor eventually quit the microblogging platform - at least for the moment.

