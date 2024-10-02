Govinda shooting incident: Mumbai crime branch initiates parallel enquiry, meet actor; revolver seized

  • The Mumbai crime branch has initiated a parallel inquiry in connection with the Govinda shooting incident even as local police are probing the matter.

Livemint
Updated2 Oct 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Bollywood actor Govinda. File photo
Bollywood actor Govinda. File photo(ANI)

A day after Govinda suffered a leg injury as his revolver ‘accidentally went off’, the official from the Mumbai crime branch, which has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident, met the actor on Wednesday.

The crime branch inquiry is taking place even as local police are probing the matter.

However, quoting sources, News18 reported that though the police have ruled out foul play, they are not fully convinced by the story.

Also Read | Govinda health update: Doctors remove bullet , actor says ‘with the blessings…’

The report also said that Govinda informed police that at the time of the incident, the revolver, which was 20-years-old, was unlocked, and it misfired when he was cleaning it.

Meanwhile, police said that no one has lodged any complaint in the matter so far.

The actor has a licensed revolver from Webley company which has been seized by police officials for further probe, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the actor's Mumbai residence when he was getting ready to leave for Kolkata by flight.

The 60-year-old actor had been operated to extract a bullet which hit him near his left knee, and is currently recuperating at a private hospital.

Also Read | Govinda forgets name of Shiv Sena candidate he went to campaign for

Govinda's wife Sunita said that the actor is better, and he will be discharged the day after tomorrow.

"With everyone's blessings, he has recovered... He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him... I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

Actor Raveena Tandon and other celebrities also visited the actor.

"He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery," Raveena shared.

Politician Kripa Shankar Singh also met with Govinda.

 

Also Read | Govinda joins Shinde’s Sena after ’big mistake’ claim. What was his inspiration?

"He is fine. Thanks to the doctors for taking care of him. He will be discharged soon," Kripa Shankar told media after meeting the actor.

On Tuesday, veteran actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha visited Bollywood star Govinda.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGovinda shooting incident: Mumbai crime branch initiates parallel enquiry, meet actor; revolver seized

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.