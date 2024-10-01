Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Govinda shot in leg, Shiv Sena leader admitted to Mumbai hospital

Govinda shot in leg, Shiv Sena leader admitted to Mumbai hospital

Livemint

Govinda was shot accidentally in the leg, ANI reported on Tuesday. Soon after the accident, the Shiv Sena leader was taken to Mumbai hospital

Bollywood actor turned politician Govinda was injured after being accidentally shot on Tuesday.

Actor-turned-politician Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own revolver on Tuesday morning. The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, reported ANI citing a Mumbai Police official.

The mishap occurred when Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His licensed revolver fell from his hand and a bullet got fired, causing injury in his leg. He was rushed to the hospital after the accident, where the bullet was removed from his leg, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told ANI.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

