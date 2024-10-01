Govinda shot in leg: Shiv Sena leader says bullet has been...

Govinda manager said the actor was keeping his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got “misfired” which hit his leg.

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who accidently shot himself in his leg, said on Tuesday, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed."

“I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers," Govinda was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Govinda shot in leg: What we know so far Govinda sustained leg injuries on Tuesday. Police told news agency PTI that the actor injured his leg after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence while he was about to leave for the airport.

According to Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha, the actor was about to leave his home at 4.45 am for the airport to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show.

“He was keeping his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg," Sinha told ANI. “The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg," police were quoted as saying.

Govinda was then admitted to the Criti Care Hospital for treatment. According to police, no one has lodged any complaint in this matter. Police, however, launched an investigation into the matter.

Govinda is now out of danger and recuperating at his home, a Mumbai police official was quoted as saying on Tuesday. “The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine…," said Govinda's manager.

Govinda, 60, later issued a statement, informing his fans that doctors have removed the bullet and he was alright due to his fans' affection and god's blessings.

Govinds – an actor and politician Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, is a popular actor, comedian, dancer and singer who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films.

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades.