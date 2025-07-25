Kerala jailbreak drama: One-handed rape accused ‘cuts rod, jumps walls’ to escape jail, gets caught within hours

A jailbreak in Kerala's Kunnur put authorities on high alert on Friday. Govindachamy, a accused in 2011 Soumya rape and murder case, was noweher to be found inside his jail cell early Friday. Kannur police soon spread the word, alerting officals across Kerala and in other states about the jailbreak.

Govindachamy, who had escaped the Kerala jail amid high security, reportedly by cutting the iron rod of the cell and jumping over a tall wall, was caught after hours of search.

The convict, who does not have a left hand, was caught from near a derelict building at Thalap within the Kannur city limits.

Police, with the help of locals, caught him from the well of the National Statistics Office in Thalappu, Mathrubhumi reported. Manorama Online also shared a video showing police officials pulling up Govindachamy from the well.

Police sources told Mathrubhumi that the accused will be brought to the Kannur Town Police Station. He was kept in a cell in block number 10 of the jail.

It was alleged that Govindachamy had cut the iron rod of the cell, got out, tied a cloth to a wall and jumped, only to be caught hours later.

How was Govindachamy caught after jailbreak? Govindachamy was caught hours after police released a notice, informing the public that the rape and murder accused had escaped the jail and is now 'wanted'.

While police were conducting an extensive search for Govindachamy, locals saw a suspicious man on the road in Thalappu. The man had only one hand – the “identification mark” police had mentioned in the Govindachamy's “Wanted”notice.

When locals called out loudly, the man ran towards a nearby forested area. Those present in the area immediately informed the police.

Accoridng to Mathrubhumi, Govindachamy was spotted near the Kannur DCC office in Thalappu around 9 am.

By then, the news of the jailbreak had already spread across the country.

There were indications that Govindachamy, who then reached the Thalappu area, entered a nearby vacant building.

The accused was caught during a search conducted by police team as they surrounded the building.

The accused had reportedly climbed the wall and reached near the National Statistics Office and jumped into the well in the compound.

Who is Govindachamy and what's Soumya rape-murder case? Govindachamy, a native of Samathvapuram in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, is accused of raping and murdering Soumya, 23, in February 2011. It's alleged that he pushed the girl off a train, sexually assaulted her and caused her fatal injuries.

Govindachamy is serving a life sentence in Kannur Central Jail when he escaped. The Supreme Court had quashed his death sentence in 2016.

It was only on Friday (July 25) morning that Kannur police found he was not inside his cell. Manorama Online reported that Govindachamy escaped from the prison around 1.15 am. It was confirmed at around 7 am on Friday that Govindachamy was not inside the cell.

According to Mathrubhumi, Govindachamy escaped prison by cutting the iron rods of the cell using a saw-like tool and jumping over a 7.5-metre-high wall.

He reportedly jumped over the wall and crossed the fencing using a cloth. "He tied the cloth together and used it to make a rope to jump out," reports claimed.