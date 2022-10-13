Govt accords infrastructure status to data centres with over 5 MW capacity

The Central Government has accorded infrastructure status to data centres with over 5 megawatt capacity of IT load, as per a recent notification. The development helps data centre companies to get easier access to institutional credit at lower rates, attract foreign investments etc.
According to a notification dated 11 October, data centre is included in the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of 'Communication'.
The statement continues to add that data centres are "housed in a dedicated/centralized building for storage and processing of digital data applications with a minimum capacity of 5 MW of IT load" will be considered eligible for infrastructure status.
The capacity of data centres is measured in terms of power they consume which reflects on the scale of the server they are hosting in their facilities.
Sitharaman on data centres
Data centres will be granted infrastructure status, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made an announcement in the budget speech for fiscal 23.
As per an ICRA report, data centres capacity expansion in India by both foreign and local firms is projected to add ₹1.05 lakh to 1.2 lakh crore investments over the period of next five years.
Indian firms such as the Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, and foreign investors including Amazon, EdgeConnex, Microsoft, CapitaLand, Mantra Group have started investing in Indian data centres.
Along with them, existing players like CtrlS, Nxtra, STT India are also expanding their capacities.
A CBRE report released last month said India's data centre market has witnessed an investment of $14 billion ( ₹1.15 lakh crore) in the last five years, and the cumulative funding could cross $20 billion ( ₹1.64 lakh crore) by 2025 as investors look for assets with stable income.
