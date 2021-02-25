Govt accords top priority to startups, wants to create congenial atmosphere for growth: Minister1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 05:01 PM IST
Union Minister Som Parkash highlighted a number of incentives being provided by the Indian government for startups, ranging from how to form a business to income-tax exemption and relaxation in labour laws
NEW DELHI : The government accords top priority to startups and wants to create a congenial atmosphere for them to grow through various incentives and schemes, Union Minister Som Parkash said on Thursday.
Addressing the 'Assocham Startup Finale' event virtually, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry highlighted that a number of incentives are being provided by the government for startups, ranging from how to form a business to income-tax exemption and relaxation in labour laws.
Covid-19: Delhi records 220 new cases, no death in the last 24 hours1 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Budget 2021 marks directional change for Indian economy: FM Sitharaman3 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Delhi to face water crisis in summer, says AAP. This is why1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Proposed ARC will not 'jeopardise' existing players: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
He also observed that the credit guarantee scheme and a Fund of Funds with SIDBI have also been initiated.
"So, the government is giving top priority to these schemes. I assure from the government side whatever help is required, we all should work together to make India strong, to make India Aatmanirbhar," Parkash said, adding that he sees the future of India in these startups.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.