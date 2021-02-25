Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt accords top priority to startups, wants to create congenial atmosphere for growth: Minister
Union Minister Som Parkash said

Govt accords top priority to startups, wants to create congenial atmosphere for growth: Minister

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST PTI

Union Minister Som Parkash highlighted a number of incentives being provided by the Indian government for startups, ranging from how to form a business to income-tax exemption and relaxation in labour laws

NEW DELHI : The government accords top priority to startups and wants to create a congenial atmosphere for them to grow through various incentives and schemes, Union Minister Som Parkash said on Thursday.

The government accords top priority to startups and wants to create a congenial atmosphere for them to grow through various incentives and schemes, Union Minister Som Parkash said on Thursday.

Addressing the 'Assocham Startup Finale' event virtually, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry highlighted that a number of incentives are being provided by the government for startups, ranging from how to form a business to income-tax exemption and relaxation in labour laws.

He also observed that the credit guarantee scheme and a Fund of Funds with SIDBI have also been initiated.

"So, the government is giving top priority to these schemes. I assure from the government side whatever help is required, we all should work together to make India strong, to make India Aatmanirbhar," Parkash said, adding that he sees the future of India in these startups.

