On the third day of the lockdown 2.0, the Narendra Modi government has made new additions to the list of activities that will be allowed amid lockdown in parts of the country that are least affected by coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order to include the following in the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures for strict implementation.

As per the notification, non-banking finance corporations and micro-finance institutions can resume services. Bamboo, coconut, arecanut cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing are also allowed to be carried out during the lockdown.

Construction activities in rural areas, includes, water supply and sanitation will also be allowed, according to a notification put out by the home ministry.

MHA order to exempt activities from lockdown 2.0 restrictions

Agricultural and horticultural activities

Collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.

Plantations

Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing.

Financial Sector

Non-Banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) with bare minimum staff, Cooperative Credit Societies

Construction activities in rural areas, includes, water supply and sanitation; laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry had announced a series of exemptions given to different people and services during lockdown 2.0.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown by 19 days till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.











