Govt adopted holistic approach to strengthen national security: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Government has adopted a holistic approach to strengthen all aspects of national security, said defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
Addressing the Convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat, the minister said that national security encompasses security of land and sea borders, air space, cyber, data, space, information, energy, economy & environment and it is essential for a sovereign nation to safeguard these elements.
Singh said that it has become increasingly difficult to differentiate between external and internal security threats as hybrid warfare has almost eliminated this distinction. “The situation has become even more complicated as latest technological advancements have expanded the nature of threats to national security.
“New kinds of threats are coming to the fore which have blurred the line between internal & external security. Besides terrorism, cyber war and information war are the new forms of security threats. In addition, there are problems like human trafficking and money laundering which are different in appearance, but are related to one other. All the agencies must work in an integrated manner to deal with these challenges," the minister added.
He said that India has always withstood the invasions and threats to national security, with no other nation possessing such a rich tradition of national self defence. “There is a need to outgrow the impact of slave mentality which has undermined its rich tradition of self-defence and security."
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel said that the RRU is a premier institute imparting training in the field of security and fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister.
During the convocation ceremony, degrees were conferred on students pursuing various courses of study at the university. Faculty and other personnel of the university, alumni, students and their parents were present for the occasion.
