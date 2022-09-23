Govt advisory for Indian students in Canada as 'hate crimes' go up. Check here

Indian nationals & students from India in Canada & those proceeding to Canada for travel/ education are advised to exercise due caution & remain vigilant, MEA said in its advisory.
The Indian government on 23 September has issued an advisory for Indians Nationals and students in Canada amid a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.
This advisory comes a day after India termed the so-called Khalistan referendum conducted by separatist groups as a "farcical exercise". Speaking at a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had conveyed concerns to Canada about the use of its territory by politically motivated "extremist elements"
Earlier on 19 September, over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs took part in voting for the Khalistan Referendum in Brampton, Ontario which was organised by pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). Visuals on social media showed a huge number of men, women queueing up to vote in for Khalistan Referendum.
As per the HindustanTimes Report, the Indian government had warned Canadian govt against the anti-India forces growing in the country. However, the Canadian government refused to stop them from expressing their views by holding the Khalistan Referendum and linking it with a peaceful and democratic process within the legal parameters of the country's laws. Prior to that, a prominent Hindu temple was defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime, prompting the Indian mission to condemn the incident and urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.
In August this year, Khalistan slogans were found painted on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, ANI had reported citing Pakistan's Geo News.
Here what the advisory states:
Releasing a statement, the MEA said, “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada."
Indian nationals & students from India in Canada & those proceeding to Canada for travel/ education are advised to exercise due caution & remain vigilant, it further added.
The Ministry has also said that Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.
