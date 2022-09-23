Govt advisory for Indian students in Canada as 'hate crimes' go up. Check here

As per the HindustanTimes Report, the Indian government had warned Canadian govt against the anti-India forces growing in the country. However, the Canadian government refused to stop them from expressing their views by holding the Khalistan Referendum and linking it with a peaceful and democratic process within the legal parameters of the country's laws. Prior to that, a prominent Hindu temple was defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime, prompting the Indian mission to condemn the incident and urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.