Govt agrees with RBI’s raised growth estimates: DEA secretary Ajay Seth
He added, however, that the Indian economy still faces stickiness on inflation and supply-side measures will continue to be taken to keep food prices in check.
The government concurs with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) decision to revise India’s FY24 economic-growth estimate to 7% as the country has achieved high growth during the first two quarters of the fiscal, Ajay Seth, secretary of the department of economic affairs, said on Friday.