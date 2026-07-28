Govt plans an AI matchmaker for jobs, skill demand forecaster

New Delhi: Seeking to make job creation more data-driven, the government plans to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered labour market platform that will forecast emerging employment opportunities, identify future skill gaps and help align education and skilling programmes with industry demand, according to two officials aware of the development. The proposal is now still at the conceptual stage and consultations with stakeholders are planned.
The proposed AI-powered Labour Market Information System (LMIS), led by the labour and employment ministry, will integrate the labour market, higher education and skilling databases to create a unified digital ecosystem capable of generating near real-time labour market intelligence, said the officials in the know.
The platform will support evidence-based policymaking by enabling governments to anticipate workforce requirements across sectors rather than responding to shortages after they emerge, the first official said.