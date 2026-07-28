Govt plans an AI matchmaker for jobs, skill demand forecaster

New Delhi: Seeking to make job creation more data-driven, the government plans to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered labour market platform that will forecast emerging employment opportunities, identify future skill gaps and help align education and skilling programmes with industry demand, according to two officials aware of the development. The proposal is now still at the conceptual stage and consultations with stakeholders are planned.
New Delhi: Seeking to make job creation more data-driven, the government plans to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered labour market platform that will forecast emerging employment opportunities, identify future skill gaps and help align education and skilling programmes with industry demand, according to two officials aware of the development. The proposal is now still at the conceptual stage and consultations with stakeholders are planned.
The proposed AI-powered Labour Market Information System (LMIS), led by the labour and employment ministry, will integrate the labour market, higher education and skilling databases to create a unified digital ecosystem capable of generating near real-time labour market intelligence, said the officials in the know.
The proposed AI-powered Labour Market Information System (LMIS), led by the labour and employment ministry, will integrate the labour market, higher education and skilling databases to create a unified digital ecosystem capable of generating near real-time labour market intelligence, said the officials in the know.
The platform will support evidence-based policymaking by enabling governments to anticipate workforce requirements across sectors rather than responding to shortages after they emerge, the first official said.
This process will also involve sending job alerts to job seekers and providing employers with information on available candidates with specific skill sets and qualifications.
Queries on the proposal emailed to the ministry of labour and employment remained unanswered until press time.
The proposed platform will bring together employment data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll records, the e-Shram database of unorganised workers, the National Career Service (NCS) portal, higher education data from the education ministry, and training records maintained by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.
Identifying best fit
The platform will aim to enable employers to identify suitable candidates based on their educational qualifications, skills, experience and location, making the recruitment process more efficient, the second official said.
For job seekers, the LMIS is proposed to provide visibility into available job opportunities across sectors, along with details such as required qualifications, skills, location and indicative salary packages. This will help them make informed choices and apply for roles that best match their profiles and career aspirations, the second official added.
The proposed LMIS aligns with NITI Aayog's 2026 working paper, Education and Skilling for Employment: From Credentials to Learning Outcomes, which argued that India's education and skilling ecosystem should shift its focus from credentials to actual labour market outcomes by better linking education, skills and employment.
The paper also called for projecting future skill demand and aligning education and training programmes with industry requirements, an objective similar to the proposed AI-powered LMIS. It further recommended introducing an Annual Skills and Employment Survey along with a national databank and digital portal to continuously assess labour market trends.
According to the officials, the platform is proposed to be developed using government's existing technology infrastructure. As the project is still at a preliminary stage, no timeline has been fixed for its rollout.
The labour ministry, in consultation with the ministries of education, skill development and other stakeholders, will determine the implementation roadmap and launch schedule once the framework is finalised, said the officials cited above.
The system is expected to generate insights to help educational institutions, skilling agencies and employers better align courses and training programmes with evolving industry requirements.
Expert view
Experts said the proposed system could help the government better anticipate changes in the labour market as technological advancements, automation and AI reshape the nature of work.
“As technology continues to evolve, it is important for governments to modernize their labour market systems and make greater use of data and AI in policymaking. With automation and artificial intelligence changing the employment landscape, there is a growing need to identify emerging skill gaps and support reskilling and upskilling initiatives,” said Suchita Dutta, executive director at Indian Staffing Federation, a body representing India's staffing industry. "An integrated LMIS can play a critical role in forecasting workforce requirements and helping individuals acquire skills that are likely to be in demand."
"A centralized labour market database would also enable policymakers to make more informed decisions on employment generation, workforce planning and skill development by providing a comprehensive picture of labour demand and the available talent pool," Dutta added.
As of now, employers and job seekers register separately on different platforms. Employers post vacancies, while job seekers upload their educational qualifications, skills and experience. The information is then used by various employment exchanges and job portals to match candidates with available vacancies.
Once the proposed LMIS is operational, both employers and job seekers will be brought onto a common digital platform, enabling direct and more efficient matching of employers with suitable candidates. The integrated database will allow employers to identify prospective employees based on their qualifications, skills, experience and location, while job seekers will be able to view suitable vacancies, compare salary packages and apply for jobs that best match their profiles.
The move reflects a broader policy challenge of matching India's workforce with evolving industry demand. While the overall unemployment rate remained at 5.5% in June, urban unemployment rose to 6.6% from 6.4% in the previous month, highlighting persistent gaps in both employment and skilling.