The Centre, Maharashtra government, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp.Ltd and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Monday signed a $500 million loan agreement to improve the network capacity, service quality and safety of the suburban railway system in Mumbai.

The total estimated cost of the project is ₹10,947 crore, out of which ₹3500 crore will be financed by the AIIB. It includes quadrupling of Virar Dahanu, new suburban corridor between Panvel Karjat, new suburban link between Airoli and Kalwa, trespass control on mid section and procurement of 47 AC electric multiple unit (EMU) rakes or train sets.

The loan from the multilateral financial institution AIIB has a 5-year grace period and a maturity of 30 years.

“The loan agreement was signed by Shri Sameer Kumar Khare, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance on behalf of the government of India, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary on behalf of the Government of Maharashtra, R S Khurana, Chairman and Managing Director on behalf of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation and Rajat Misra, Director General (Acting), Investment Operations on behalf of the AIIB," an official statement said. Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp Ltd offers suburban railway services.

