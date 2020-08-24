“The loan agreement was signed by Shri Sameer Kumar Khare, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance on behalf of the government of India, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary on behalf of the Government of Maharashtra, R S Khurana, Chairman and Managing Director on behalf of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation and Rajat Misra, Director General (Acting), Investment Operations on behalf of the AIIB," an official statement said. Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp Ltd offers suburban railway services.