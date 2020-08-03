Govt aiming for a turnover of 1.75 lakh crore in defence manufacturing by 2025

The policy paper has also laid out steps to create an environment that encourages research and development, rewards innovation, creates Indian IP (intellectual property) ownership and promotes a self-reliant defence industry. It calls for the creation of a Technology Assessment Cell (TAC) with the aim of moving away from licensed production to design, develop and produce indigenously and own the design rights of the systems projected in Long Term Integrated Perspective Plan (LTIPP) of the Services. The TAC will also assess the industrial capability for design, development and production including re-engineering for production of systems like armoured vehicles, submarines, fighter aircraft, helicopters, radars with the major industries in the country.