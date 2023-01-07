Govt aiming to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 elections: Amit Shah

“The Modi government started DMF for the development and welfare of people (in mineral-rich areas)…Chhattisgarh received ₹9,243 crore by way of DMF, but what has this government done with that money? I can tell you where it has gone. See the houses of Congressmen in your area. Those who used to move around on scooter now have an Audi car. Their houses have turned into three-storey buildings ...Congress committed corruption in DMF funds," the union minister alleged.