Govt aims 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards everyday: Health Minister Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday, the government aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards everyday under its flagship health insurance scheme AB PM-JAY
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday stated that the government hopes to distribute 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards every day under its flagship health insurance programme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana, noting that 3.95 crore admissions totalling ₹45,294 crore have already been made under it.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday stated that the government hopes to distribute 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards every day under its flagship health insurance programme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana, noting that 3.95 crore admissions totalling ₹45,294 crore have already been made under it.
Inaugurating "Arogya Manthan 2022" to commemorate four years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission implementation, he stated that 19 crore beneficiaries currently have Ayushman Bharat cards (ABDM).
Inaugurating "Arogya Manthan 2022" to commemorate four years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission implementation, he stated that 19 crore beneficiaries currently have Ayushman Bharat cards (ABDM).
"Earlier 1-1.5 lakh Ayushman cards were made daily, now 4-5 lakh are made daily, my target is to make 10 lakh cards everyday," Mandaviya said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Earlier 1-1.5 lakh Ayushman cards were made daily, now 4-5 lakh are made daily, my target is to make 10 lakh cards everyday," Mandaviya said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to him, the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will spend approximately ₹100 crore in each district to improve the nation's healthcare system.
According to him, the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will spend approximately ₹100 crore in each district to improve the nation's healthcare system.
So far under the programme, over 28,300 hospitals, of which 46% are private, have been empanelled. 46% of the 3.8 crore hospital admissions total under the scheme were in facilities under the control of the government.
4 years of Ayushman Bharat
So far under the programme, over 28,300 hospitals, of which 46% are private, have been empanelled. 46% of the 3.8 crore hospital admissions total under the scheme were in facilities under the control of the government.
Male applicants made up 52% of all admissions. While 27% of all patients admitted to hospitals were between the ages of 45 and 59, 24% were between the ages of 3 and 44.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Male applicants made up 52% of all admissions. While 27% of all patients admitted to hospitals were between the ages of 45 and 59, 24% were between the ages of 3 and 44.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The minister on Saturday said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has crossed the landmark of one crore digitally linked health records with over 27 lakh records linked in a day.
The minister on Saturday said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has crossed the landmark of one crore digitally linked health records with over 27 lakh records linked in a day.
According to Dr. R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health, since its debut in September 2021, the ABDM has seen significant growth, with more than 24 billion Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers (previously known as Health IDs), 1.50 lakh healthcare facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), more than 80 thousand healthcare professionals listed in the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 7,11, 571 downloads of the ABHA app, and 1,10,89,509 health records connected to ABHA of individuals.
According to Dr. R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health, since its debut in September 2021, the ABDM has seen significant growth, with more than 24 billion Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers (previously known as Health IDs), 1.50 lakh healthcare facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), more than 80 thousand healthcare professionals listed in the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 7,11, 571 downloads of the ABHA app, and 1,10,89,509 health records connected to ABHA of individuals.
Individuals can scan and save their old medical records using the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app. People will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and receive high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare services regardless of their location by connecting these digital records to ABHA.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Individuals can scan and save their old medical records using the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app. People will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and receive high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare services regardless of their location by connecting these digital records to ABHA.