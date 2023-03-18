Govt aims ₹24 lakh crore electronics manufacturing capability by 2026, says minister2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:20 AM IST
- As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) has attracted investment of ₹4,784 crore
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is aiming to increase electronics manufacturing capability to ₹24 lakh crore by 2025-26. He said the initiative would create 10 lakh jobs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×