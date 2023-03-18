The production of mobile phones has risen from about 6 crore in 2014-15 to approximately 31 crore in 2021-22. The export of mobile phones has also seen a sharp increase. India exported ₹45,000 crore worth of mobile phones in FY 2021-22 and during the current year up to November 2022, mobile phone exports have already crossed ₹40,000 crore, which is more than double the exports made during the same period last year, according to Niti Aayog data.