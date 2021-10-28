Govt aims to achieve WHO doctor patient ratio of 1:1000 by 2024

Dr R S Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority said that with the tectonic shift seen in the uptake of digital in the covid 19 pandemic, there couldn’t have been a more opportune time for Ayushman Bharat Digital mission to come into being. While teleconsultations have been talked about for the past decade, this tectonic shift caused the emergence of telemedicine for consultations and OPDs in an unparallel manner. There is evidence from the success of the e-Sanjeevani app which has facilitated over 5 million teleconsultations till date which now sees 40,000 tele consultations per day. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will help create a superhighway to seamlessly connect all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem digitally. However, to redefine access to digital health and reinvent service delivery we need a strong collaboration between public and private health programs. In ABDM, open design, inclusivity and security are at its core. ABDM will be scalable and provide a cohesive ecosystem for private sector innovation. Further with all health records linked under health id; the patient will be able to access their health history anytime and anywhere without worry of losing their health records," said Sharma.