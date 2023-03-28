Govt aims to bring down logistics cost to 9% by 2024: Gadkari

Giving more insights, he said, “Central Road Research Institute in collaboration with Central Road Research Institute has developed technology to convert rice straw (parli) into bitumen which will be used for road projects. This will not only help in reducing pollution but also save on the import cost of bitumen. With the help of technology rice straw (parli) is also being converted in bio ethanol and considered as alternative fuel. Our focus has also shifted towards hydrogen as alternative fuel. There are three types of hydrogen namely brown hydrogen from petroleum, black hydrogen from coal and green hydrogen from water. Indian Chemical Research Institute is already engaged in developing technology to build up biomass, which biotechnologically will yield methane and consequent green hydrogen without using power for electrolyzing water."