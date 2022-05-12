NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government is committed to expanding the national highways network across the country to boost trade and commerce and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government is committed to expanding the network of National Highways (NHs) across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day, the union minister for road transport and highways twitted.

Ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India!

As per the ministry, the fast-paced highway development will boost trade and commerce and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Gadkari further said the Modi government has set an ambitious target to develop 2 lakh kms of National Highways Network by 2025.

Earlier on April 29, Gadkari had inaugurated 12 national highway projects worth ₹8,000 crore. The 12 national highways were of a total length of 460 Km. The projects were expected to boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

As per the ministry, the network of state of art and safe National Highways —the ‘atma’ of Atmanirbhar Bharat—will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people of the country.