Govt aims to increase fisheries exports to 1 trillion by FY25

Government aims to increase fisheries exports to ₹1 trillion by FY25 by supporting development of fishing harbour and fish landing centres with modern infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Parshottam Rupala, minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying told Parliament on Friday.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is being implemented to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India with highest ever estimated investment of ₹20,050 crore for a period of five years with effect from the financial year FY21 to FY25 in all states and union territories.

It also aims to develop brackish water aquaculture, species diversification, value addition, disease monitoring and surveillances, certification, accreditation, traceability and labeling, branding of fish and fish products, training and capacity building among others.

“PMMSY primarily aims to harness the potential of fisheries sector in a sustainable and responsible manner and major activities supported towards sustaining the marine capture fisheries include promotion of sustainable and ecofriendly fishing methods and practices, promotion sea/ocean ranching, diversification of fisheries activities, providing need-based support to States/UTs for formulation and implementation of fisheries management plans, support for creation of post-harvest infrastructure facilities for preservation of fish quality with a view to reduce post-harvest losses, marketing, cold chain facilities and activities on enhancement of fisheries export competitiveness," Rupala said.

Under PMMSY, assistance is also provided for promotion of deep sea fishing, installation of Bio toilets onboard the fishing vessels for maintaining hygiene, prevention of pollution of sea and oceans.

