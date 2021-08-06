Govt aims to increase fisheries exports to 1 trillion by FY25

“PMMSY primarily aims to harness the potential of fisheries sector in a sustainable and responsible manner and major activities supported towards sustaining the marine capture fisheries include promotion of sustainable and ecofriendly fishing methods and practices, promotion sea/ocean ranching, diversification of fisheries activities, providing need-based support to States/UTs for formulation and implementation of fisheries management plans, support for creation of post-harvest infrastructure facilities for preservation of fish quality with a view to reduce post-harvest losses, marketing, cold chain facilities and activities on enhancement of fisheries export competitiveness," Rupala said.

